Pakistan denied visit to Indian Sikhs on death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

The Sikh ‘jatha’ was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on June 21 and return to India on June 30.

New Delhi: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan has denied permission to Indian Sikhs to visit Lahore to observe the death anniversary of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The Sikh ‘jatha’ was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on June 21 and return to India on June 30.

While confirming the information SGPC's media assistant secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said, “The Yatra Department of SGPC had a telephonic talk with Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (PSGPC's) president Satwant Singh, who informed that due to the COVID-19 situation, the jatha of Indian Sikh pilgrims going to Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh has not been given permission by the Pakistan government.”

The Sikh pilgrims go every year to the ‘samadhi’ of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore.

Ramdas said that the pilgrims who had submitted their passports to the SGPC office for going to Pakistan to observe Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary would be returned their documents from the Yatra Department.

COVID-19CoronavirusSGPCMaharaja Ranjit Singh
