Pakistan pays Shafqat Amanat Ali Rs 3.8 crore to sing anti-India song 'Ja Chor Day Meri Waadi'

After repeated ceasefire violations, numerous attempts to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir's through the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan armed forces have now started to pay well-known singers to come up with songs to escalate tensions with India.

The Pakistani Army on August 2 released an anti-India song titled 'Ja Chor Day Meri Waadi' (Leave my valley alone) calling it a "tribute to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for freedom". The singer was Shafqat Amanat Ali, who has lent his voice to songs in Hindi movies too.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Pakistan Director-General, Babar Iftikhar, reportedly paid Rs 3.8 crore to the Lahore born singer Shafqat Amanat Ali to sing the song.

Shafqat who has sung umpteen number of songs in Bollywood and is the same artist who sang a tribute song to India's father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations in 2018.

The ISPR Pakistan said that this new 'Kashmiri song' is in 'solidarity with the Kashmiris'.

"August 20, 2020, marks one year of lockdown and curfew imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Kashmir uprising, sufferings of Kashmiris and human rights violations by Indian Army have been highlighted," according to Pakistan.

The decades-long false accusations by Pakistan continues even when the actual truth is that Kashmir, which is known as heaven on Earth, is no more a land of stone-pelters, but of people who are dreaming and aspiring high for their better future.

A recent report by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the terror activities have been reduced significantly in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

A total of 120 terror-related cases have been reported till July 2020, compared to 188 such incidents till July 2019.

So far in 2020, around 35 Indian Army personnel have been killed in action, whereas, till July 2019, over 75 troops had lost their lives while fighting Pakistani funded terrorists.