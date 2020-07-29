Terror activities reduced significantly in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370: Union Ministry of Home Affairs report

The positive impact of the Centre's deicison to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is showing in the region as security situation has improved in Kashmir valley since the historic decision on August 5, 2019.

According to a report by Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the incidences of violence has reduced significantly in Kashmir valley after August 5 and security forces have achieved major success against terrorists. The report noted that terror-related activities have reduced by around 36% in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

In 2019, 188 terror-related incidences were recorded in Kashmir valley from January 1 till July 15, while in 2020 the number has reduced to 120. The MHA report mentioned that 126 terrorists were killed in Kashmir during the same period in 2019 while 136 terrorists were eliminated during the same time period in 2020. In 2019, 51 grenade attacks took place in Kashmir from January 1 till July 15, while in 2020 the number was just 21.

In 2019, 75 security personnel and 23 civilians were killed in Kashmir valley from January 1 till July 15, while 35 jawans and 22 civilians were killed in the same time period in 2020.

The number of IED attacks have also reduced significantly after the abrogation of Article 370 as only 1 IED attack took place in Kashmir from January 1 till July 15 in 2020. The number of IED attacks during the same period in 2019 were six.

A total of 110 local terrorists have been killed in Kashmir in 2020 so far, including over 50 from Hizbul Mujahideen and around 20 each from Laskhar-e-taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. At least 14 terrorists from ISJK and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were also killed by security forces during the same period.

Some wanted terrorists like Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo, Lashkar commander Haider, Jaish commander Kari Yasir and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind Burhan Koka have been killed by security forces in 2020. The security forces have busted 22 terror hideouts till July 15 and have recovered 190 weapons including several AK 47 rifle.

Not only this, there has been a 40% decrease of involvement of local youth in terrorist organizations as only 67 youths of Kashmir valley were brainwashed and made to pick up guns against India.

At the same time, famous Kashmiri separatist group Hurriyat Conference also suffered a blow this year when its leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani distanced himself from the Hurriyat Conference