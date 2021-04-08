Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module busted by security forces in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: Acting on reliable inputs, the security forces in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday (April 8) busted a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module.

In a joint operation by the police and the army, one person was arrested while 9 kg of heroin worth Rs 50-60 crores in the international market was recovered from him.

Police identified the terrorists’ associate as Mukhtar Husain Shah who hailed from Kupwara.

“The other persons involved have been identified and efforts are being made to arrest them,” a police official said.

“We have busted Pakistan-sponsored narco module. One person namely Mukhtar Shah is arrested. We recovered 9kg heroin worth Rs 50-60 crore international market value,” SSP Kupwara Dr. G.V. Sundeep said.

“We were tracing this group from last one week. Mukhtar was in touch with Pak-sponsored terrorists. Those drug smugglers provide financial assistance to terrorist groups in Kashmir,” he added.

The module was in close connection with Pakistan-based terror handlers and was involved in the drug trade and assisting financially to active terrorists of the valley, the police said, adding, “The recoveries also exposed the interconnection between drug dealers and terrorists.”

According to the police, the module was working for terrorists to strengthen their activities in the valley and was misguiding and motivating the local youth of the valley to join militant ranks.

A case has been registered at Police Station Karnah in Kupwara district and an investigation has been started.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to ascertain the details of the accused’s ties with terrorist outfits, radicals, smugglers, and other anti-national elements, said the police.

