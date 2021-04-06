Major incident averted as security forces recover huge quantity of plastic explosives in Karnah

SRINAGAR: In a big breakthrough, the security forces managed to avert a major incident following the recovery of a huge quantity of explosives in Karnah.

A J&K Police official said on the basis of specific inputs on Monday, the security forces deployed in Karnah carried out extensive searches during which recovery of fifteen sticks of plastic explosives near Jamia Masjid in Tanghdar was made.

“15 sticks of plastic explosives were recovered on Monday evening owing to a high state of alertness of the Indian Army and the J&K Police,’’ the official said.

“On the night of 04 April 21, specific intelligence was received on likely explosives being exchanged near Jama Masjid of Tangdhar. Security Forces increased alertness level and monitored the area through a comprehensive surveillance grid.

“At 4:50 pm on 05 Apr, a detailed search by the Army Bomb Disposal Team led to the recovery of the explosives which was supposedly being transhipped to the hinterland.”

“The operation was conducted in the heart of Tangdhar market with zero inconveniences to locals as per the market vendors who were eyewitness to the precision operation.”

Maintaining that the explosives recovered were supposedly being transported to the hinterland, the official said that the alert security forces thwarted the attempt without causing any inconvenience to the local populace.

