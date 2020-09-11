Pakistan targets several sectors along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, violates ceasefire throughout Thursday

Pakistan on Thursday continued unprovoked ceasefire violation throughout the day along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army fired with small arms and continued shelling with mortars along LoC in many locations.

In the evening, Pakistan targeted Balakote sector and again at about 10 pm initiated ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked firing. The exchange of fire between the two sides was still on when last reports came in from the area.

Live TV

According to news agency PTI, Pakistan opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along LoC in five sectors of Poonch district. "The Pakistan army continued unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in many locations," Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

"Around 0530, 1145 and 1215 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote, Degwar and Mendhar sectors," he said.

In the evening, the Pakistan army targeted Balakote sector. Again around 2200 hours, it initiated ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch, he added.

On September 5, an Indian Army soldier was martyred and two others sustained injuries after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Nowgam sector in Kupwara. "Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of Kupwara in the morning by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia had said.

Col Rajesh Kalia had said a soldier was killed while two others sustained injuries. The injured jawans were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital and their condition is stable, Col Kalia had added. The Srinagar-based Defence PRO had said that a befitting response was given to Pakistan for its aggression.

The soldier who attained martyrdom was identified as Army Gunner Bhupinder Singh of 17 Brigade, the Army sources had said.

The Pakistani troops fired medium motor shells targeting the Indian forward posts at the LoC, the sources had added. Pakistan had violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch, at about 17.30 hours, the Army sources had said.

Reports from these sectors had said that heavy firing and shelling by both sides was still on. Residents of villages situated in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors remained huddled inside their homes for the entire day while praying for their lives during the shelling.

Pakistan has been violating the LoC ceasefire with impunity since the beginning of this year. At least 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 2,730 LoC ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far in 2020.

On September 2, one junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.