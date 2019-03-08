हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked shelling that took place after a lull of a day. 

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch district

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Friday resorted to heavy shelling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The shelling with artillery and firing of small arms took place by the Pakistan Army in Shahpur sector and Kerni sector of the district at around 6 pm.

The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked shelling that took place after a lull of a day. 

There have been no reports of injuries or casualties. 

This is a developing story. More details awaited

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army resorted to a ceasefire by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri district. 

Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire after the later opened fire around 10.30 am.

On Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in three areas - Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district and around, Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors in Rajouri. All educational institutions were ordered to remain closed within 5 km distance from the LoC in both these districts. The educational institutions were reopened on Thursday.

Tags:
ceasefire violationPakistan ceasefire violationPoonch ceasefire violation
