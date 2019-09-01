Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K, Indian forces return fire with full might

Pakistan forces on Sunday afternoon violated ceasefire at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch but their nefarious actions were met with a strong retaliation from Indian forces.

Pakistan resorted to using small arms and began shelling with mortars at around 1 pm. Their actions were met with an extremely strong reaction from Indian forces with counterfire being meted out with punitive intent.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire and each attempt has been thwarted by Indian forces. (Read more here)

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat had been in J&K on Friday and Saturday where he had told Indian soldiers posted along the LoC to be alert and ready for aggressive posturings from Pakistan. He had complimented them for foiling infiltration bids and had said that they need to remain alert to blunt any aggressive attempts made by Pakistan. (Read full report here)

Pakistan has made it a habit to repeatedly violate ceasefire all along the LoC, often in a bid to push in terrorists. Indian intelligence reports have said recently that several terror launch pads have been kept at the ready in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir with Islamabad increasingly getting desperate to disrupt the peace and calm in the aftermath of Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370.

Imran Khan, often described by his own political rivals as a puppet of the Pakistani army and Inter-State Services (ISI), has already warned of dire consequences and had even spoken of nuclear weapons in an address to his nation regarding J&K. His appeals to the international community has failed miserably with most countries agreeing that the issue of Article 370 is India's domestic matter.