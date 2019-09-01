close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K, Indian forces return fire with full might

Pakistan resorted to using small arms and began shelling with mortars at around 1 pm on Sunday afternoon. Their actions were met with an extremely strong reaction from Indian forces.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&amp;K, Indian forces return fire with full might
File photo used only for representational purpose.
Play

Pakistan forces on Sunday afternoon violated ceasefire at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch but their nefarious actions were met with a strong retaliation from Indian forces.

Pakistan resorted to using small arms and began shelling with mortars at around 1 pm. Their actions were met with an extremely strong reaction from Indian forces with counterfire being meted out with punitive intent.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire and each attempt has been thwarted by Indian forces. (Read more here)

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat had been in J&K on Friday and Saturday where he had told Indian soldiers posted along the LoC to be alert and ready for aggressive posturings from Pakistan. He had complimented them for foiling infiltration bids and had said that they need to remain alert to blunt any aggressive attempts made by Pakistan. (Read full report here)

Pakistan has made it a habit to repeatedly violate ceasefire all along the LoC, often in a bid to push in terrorists. Indian intelligence reports have said recently that several terror launch pads have been kept at the ready in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir with Islamabad increasingly getting desperate to disrupt the peace and calm in the aftermath of Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370.

Imran Khan, often described by his own political rivals as a puppet of the Pakistani army and Inter-State Services (ISI), has already warned of dire consequences and had even spoken of nuclear weapons in an address to his nation regarding J&K. His appeals to the international community has failed miserably with most countries agreeing that the issue of Article 370 is India's domestic matter.

Tags:
Indian ArmyLoCPakistan Armyarticle 370
Next
Story

Bajrang Dal to file defamation case against Digvijay Singh over 'payment from ISI' remark

Must Watch

PT13M3S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 1st September, 2019