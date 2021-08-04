Pan-India ISIS module, conspiring to target right-wing leaders, busted; five detained

NEW DELHI: On the basis of the inputs provided by the central intelligence agencies, the NIA, Karnataka and J&K Police have busted a pan-India ISIS module. The ISIS module was conspiring to target right-wing leaders and top media organizations.

Five ISIS-inspired members from Karnataka (Mangalore and Bangalore) and J&K (Srinagar and Bandipore) have been detained in the process. During the search operation, the NIA sleuths recovered digital media devices, Islamic State literature, knives, IS-linked financial trails etc.

As per sources, among the five detainees, Deepthi Marla from Mangalore is suspected to be the mastermind behind radicalisation of the arrested accused in the busted module. She is a converted Muslim and linked with IS-Khorasan and J&K-based handlers. She unsuccessfully tried to perform Hijrat to Khorasan, Afghanistan.

In a coordinated operation, led by India’s central intelligence agencies, NIA and the J&K Police, an Islamic State (IS)-inspired module led by Mohammed Ameen (Malappuram, Kerala) was neutralized on March 14-15, 2021 with the detention of 06 Keralites, including 02 females from New Delhi, Kannur and Kollam.

Of the 06 detainees, 03 (Ameen, Mushab and Dr Rahees) were formally arrested by the NIA. The module was responsible for disseminating ISIS propaganda on a large scale in cyberspace and was responsible for influencing many impressionable young minds.

Besides disseminating the ISIS propaganda, the module was also involved in instigating Indian youth for armed jihad, planning and targeted assassination of select right-wing leaders and personalities and mobilizing funds from sympathisers for ISIS.

After the arrest of three individuals in March 2021, interrogation of arrested persons as well as data from the seized digital media was meticulously analysed for identification of other members of the module.

This module first came to the notice of intelligence agencies almost a year ago as they were found peddling a large volume of Islamist propaganda on an Instagram Channel, “Chronicle Foundation”, with members (over 5000) from across the world.

Meticulous analysis of cyber intelligence led to agencies breaking the anonymity module members were exercising. This led to many of the members having been identified on the ground by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

During the course of the investigation, it was established that the module had a pan-India network and some of the associated members were also planning to travel to IS-conflict theatres like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Some of the members even unsuccessfully attempted to travel to Afghanistan via Iran in April 2019. They were also in contact with IS-Khorasan (ISKP) based handlers over cyberspace, including Rashid Abdullah (since killed in Afghanistan), and IS operatives based in Syria, Iraq and Africa.

The leader of the module, Ameen, even intended to travel to Pakistan and J&K to join terror groups. Besides, they were also involved in raising funds for jihadi activities and even transferred a portion of collected money to IS entities operating in J&K.

The module deliberated to carry out targeted actions against the Right Wing leaders and media organizations and documents related to IED making methods were also found from the digital devices of Dr Rahees (one of the arrested accused.

