Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration ends today, here’s direct link to apply

New Delhi: The last date to register for the fifth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is today (January 27, 2022). The interested students can register themselves for the fifth edition of "Pariksha pe Charcha" with PM Modi on the official website or mygov.in.

The registration process was started on December 28, 2021. It may be noted that this year PM Modi has made a call for interested parents and teachers to register for the event as well.

Earlier the last date to apply was till January 20, which was later extended till January 27, 2022 by the Ministry of Education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register

Step 1. Visit the official website of Pariksha pe Charcha or mygov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Participate Now’ button

Step 3. Enter required details and register yourself under the suitable category – Student/Parent/Teacher

Step 4. Enter the details and click on submit.

Step 5. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0", was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.

"The format of this programme is proposed to be in the online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from December 28 to January 20 to select the participants. The questions asked by the selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," the official said.

The topics for creative writing for students include exam stress management strategies during Covid-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant schools for a self-reliant India, Clean India, Green India, digital collaboration in the classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

Similarly, the theme for the teachers is "National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat" while the themes for the parents are "Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao", "Local to Global - Vocal for Local", "Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning".

