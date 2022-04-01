Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Narendra Modi interacts with students - Key points here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 1, 2022) interacted with students during the annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, and advised them to celebrate exams as festivals.

“This is my favourite programme but due to Covid I couldn't meet you. This gives me special happiness as I am meeting you after a long time,” PM Modi told the audience at the Talkatora Stadium.

The prime minister also highlighted that the experience one gets from exams is useful in our individual lives. "Exam is just a part of our lives. Experience gained in exams come handy in our lives," PM Modi tells students.

Here are some of the important quotes of PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction:

Stay away from panic

“I want students to stay away from a panic environment during exams. No need to copy friends, just keep doing whatever you do with full confidence and I believe all of you will be able to give your exam in a festive mood,” said PM Modi.

Students must focus on calming their mind during exam

“Students sometimes face difficulties while making important decisions. Students should develop a habit of revising whatever they have learnt in class with their friends. This will help them absorb knowledge together,” PM Modi said.

Medium is not the problem, focus is

“Whatever happens offline, same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference is grasping things,” PM Modi told the audience during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in Delhi's Talkatora stadium.

Parents should not impose their expectations on kids

"Do not impose your expectations and unfulfilled dreams on your kids," PM Modi tells parents and teachers. "Every kid is unique. Every child has special talents and individual wishes. Try not to impose your expectations on them," he added.

Every child is blessed with something unique

“Parents sometimes fail to closely observe the strength and interests of their children. We should understand that every child is blessed with something extraordinary that parents and teachers fail to discover a lot of times,” said PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction.

Technology should be used effectively

“Skills are quite important across the world. Technology is not a bane, it should be used effectively. Today students are developing 3D printers & running apps for Vedic mathematics. They're efficiently using technology,” said the prime minister.

Multiple benefits of NEP 2020

"I urge schools, education departments and teachers to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 so that our students can reap the benefits of the policy," Modi said.

“For 6-7 years, we brainstormed with teachers and students in every corner of India before preparing the National Education Policy. This was made by citizens of India,” the prime minister added.

During the interaction, PM Modi also tried to motivate the students with his kind words. He said, “Why are you scared? It's not the first time you are taking exams. Now you are reaching the last mile. You have crossed the entire ocean why are you scared of sinking on the shore.”

Notably, Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Eduation Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

Live TV