Parivaarwaadis don't want to see strong India, they keep creating obstacles: PM Narendra Modi

Maharajganj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 28) came down heavily against the family led Opposition parties, accusing them of being obstacles in the development path of the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharajganj, the Prime Minister said, "Today India has given over 200 million vaccine doses free of cost to its citizens. This is the strength of a self-reliant and powerful India. But these `parivaarwaadis (family-led political parties)` do not want to see a strong India. They keep creating obstacles. That`s why they have to be defeated once again in this elections."

Reiterating that the Centre is working hard for the development of the country, he said, "You all must remain watchful of these `family politicians. The more we are working hard for the development of the districts, the more they have pushed back the development due to their dynastic politics."

He highlighted the importance of Kushinagar International Airport and said, "Maharajganj is an example of the development model. Today a network of roads is being laid till the Nepal border. Main roads are being converted into four lanes and highways. After the unveiling of an international airport in Kushinagar, now the number of tourists will also increase here."

Pm Modi said, "In this budget, a special plan has been made for the development of the last villages adjacent to our borders, and not only we made promises, but also made provisions for funds. We have named it Vibrant Village Programme." Maharajganj will go to the polls in phase six of the elections. Polling will be held in 57 Assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3.

PM flays Opposition for promoting vaccine hesitancy

The Prime Minister also slammed Opposition for promoting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the country and said that the vaccination drive was successfully carried out despite several challenges.

He said, "Those Indians who felt proud by knowing that vaccines were Made in India were incited by the Opposition not to take the doses. The Opposition tried to promote vaccine hesitancy by creating doubts in the minds of the poor," adding "Even the big countries of the world are far behind India in vaccination coverage today, as India has given 200 million vaccine doses free of cost to its citizens."

In a veiled reference to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, he urged citizens to stay strong at this time, adding "The world is going through many challenges at this time. No one can remain untouched by these situations. It affects every citizen of the world in some way or the other. In such a situation, India should stay strong and it is the biggest need of the time."

He further added, "From agriculture to the military, from sea to space, India has to become powerful in every field. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh being the biggest state of the country also has greater responsibility."

Maharajganj will go to the polls in phase six of the Assembly elections in the state will witness voting in 57 Assembly seats of 10 districts on March 3.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes and the results will be declared on March 10.

(With Agency Inputs)

