Parliament Security Breach: Opposition MPs Demand Probe, Action Against BJP MP

The opposition MPs have demanded stern action and a probe into the matter of Parliament security breach. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee demanded action against the MP on whose behest the pass was issued to the intruder. It has come to light that the pass was issued to them by BJP MP Pratap Simha.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "These people were apparently sponsored by a sitting MP of the ruling party. These people smuggled in smoke pistols which show there is a serious security lapse. Not only did they fire their pistols but also shouted some slogans inaudible to some of us. The new building does not seem to be configured very well when it comes to security by comparison with the arrangements in the old building."

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, said he had managed to snatch an object from one of the intruders and throw it out.

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram also called this a security breach. "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001."

LoP in Rajya Sabha Malliakrjun Kharge demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement in the house into the matter.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that both the intruders had been detained. The House resumed after the adjournment with opposition members raising the security breach and demanding a proper investigation.