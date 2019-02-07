हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

Parliament Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address Lok Sabha

The discussion started on Wednesday and it is expected that House, where the ruling NDA has a comfortable majority, will adopt the motion after the conclusion of Prime Minister's speech.

Parliament Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Lok Sabha on Thursday to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address.

The discussion started on Wednesday and it is expected that House, where the ruling NDA has a comfortable majority, will adopt the motion after the conclusion of Prime Minister's speech. 

The BJP has issued a whip asking its members to be present in the House during PM's speech.

A joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31 when the budget session began.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Parliament:

