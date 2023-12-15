Parliament Security Breach: Accused Destroyed Evidence By Burning Mobile Phones | 10 Points
New Delhi: In a shocking twist to the Parliament security breach case, the accused Lalit and Mahesh confessed to burning their mobile phones to destroy the evidence of their involvement. The duo was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday after a tip-off from an informer. According to the police, Lalit had four mobile phones of his accomplices who were part of the plan to enter the Parliament premises with fake IDs and weapons.
Here are 10 points on Parliament security breach investiggation:
- Before carrying out the daring act, they handed over their phones to Lalit, who was supposed to record the incident and send it to their handlers.
- After entering the Parliament, Lalit and Mahesh were caught by the security personnel and taken into custody. They managed to hide their mobile phones in their clothes and later set them on fire in the police station’s washroom.
- The police recovered the burnt remains of the phones and sent them for forensic examination. The police are now trying to trace the other accomplices and the mastermind behind the plot. They suspect that the accused were hired by a terrorist organization to create chaos and panic in the Parliament.
- So far, five accused have been arrested in this case and one is still on the run. The Special Cell is interrogating the arrested accused and connecting the dots of the case.
- It has emerged in the investigation that a total of 6 individuals were involved in the conspiracy, each taking different responsibilities to spread terror.
- A case has been registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Parliament Security breach incident, police said on Thursday.
- Of the five accused arrested so far, Sagar Sharma ignited a smoke cracker in the parliament and spread terror as part of the plan. The second accused jumped into the assembly from the visitor's gallery with the intention of spreading terror.
- The third accused, Amol Shinde, brought a smoke cracker and ignited it outside the parliament, leading to the spread of terror. The fourth accused is identified as Neelam, who was involved in creating chaos and sloganeering outside the parliament.
- The fifth accused Lalit Jha is accused of coordinating and hatching the conspiracy and shooting a video of the accused individuals outside the parliament.
- The sixth person is Vikki from Gurugram. On December 10, all five accused individuals stayed at Vikki's house in Gurugram. Vikki was interrogated by the police today and sent back to his residence.
