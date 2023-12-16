Parliament Security Breach Accused Wanted To Immolate Self But Dropped Plan: Delhi Police Sources

NEW DELHI: In a startling twist to the Parliament security breach case, the alleged mastermind, Lalit Mohan Jha, has told Delhi Police that he and his associates had actually planned to immolate themselves inside and outside the Parliament. However, the plan was thwarted due to a lack of funds for the intended 'fire retardant gel.'

Plan B: Use Of Smoke Canisters

Facing financial constraints, Jha and his group opted for Plan B, involving the use of smoke canisters. Jha's admission adds weight to the belief that the group wasn't merely seeking publicity but had a more sinister agenda. The disclosure raises questions about the depth of the conspiracy and the potential threat it posed.

Accused Destroyed Mobile Phones

Lalit Jha, also known as 'Masterji,' due to his teaching background, reportedly destroyed mobile handsets, reinforcing suspicions about his central role in the conspiracy. The revelation occurred during his interrogation, shedding light on the extent of the group's preparation and their efforts to cover their tracks.

Plot To Create Anarchy: Cops Tell Court

According to Delhi Police, Jha and his co-accused aimed to create "anarchy" in the country to force the government to meet their demands. The police are considering seeking Parliamentary approval to recreate the incident, highlighting the severity of the threat and the need for preventive measures.

Delhi Police Intensifies Probe

Five individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the security breach. The arrests include individuals detained both inside and outside Parliament. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D were apprehended within the Lok Sabha chamber, while Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde were detained outside the Parliament building.

Elaborate Planning Uncovered: Google Searches, Secure Communication

Jha's interrogation revealed a meticulous planning process, including the use of Google for information gathering. The group studied old videos of Parliament security measures, learned about secure communication methods, and exclusively used the Signal app to avoid detection.

Accused Fled To Rajasthan From Delhi

Jha's escape to Rajasthan after the incident is under scrutiny. He threw his phone and burnt the phones of others involved to cover his tracks. Investigations will extend to Rajasthan to retrace his steps and determine if there are any links to an enemy country or a terrorist organization.

Search For Footwear Designer, CCTV Footage Scrutiny

The police are on the lookout for the footwear designer who crafted the shoes concealing the smoke canisters. Parliament's CCTV footage is undergoing thorough scrutiny, pixel by pixel, while mobile phone data around the scene is being collected for leads.

Terrorism Charges Against Accused

The accused duo, Sharma and Manoranjan, face charges under the stringent UAPA for smuggling smoke canisters into Parliament. Delhi Police has also received a diary allegedly belonging to Sagar Sharma, providing potential insights into his mindset leading up to the incident.

Lalit Jha's Family In Shock

Lalit Jha's family expresses deep shock over his involvement. Describing him as a calm individual with no history of trouble, the family is struggling to comprehend his role in the intricate web of the Parliament security breach conspiracy.

As the investigation unfolds, the nation awaits further revelations about the motives and players behind this audacious plot.