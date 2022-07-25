New Delhi: Bhubaneswar AIIMS gave the health examination report of Minister Partha Chatterjee within the time as directed by Calcutta High Court. Besides, Partha is being accommodated in a special cabin at AIIMS. Partha was admitted to SSKM on the orders of the lower court after he was arrested by the ED on Saturday in the SSC corruption case. But the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case in the High Court challenging the order of the lower court.

On Sunday, a long question-and-answer session was held in the courtroom of Justice Vivek Chaudhary. After questioning ED and the minister's lawyers, the judge ordered that Partha be taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS by air ambulance from SSKM Hospital early on Monday morning.

Accordingly, Partha was taken from SSKM to Bhubaneswar AIIMS in the morning. Partha was examined by the doctors of Cardiology, Nephrology, Medicine, Endocrinology departments as per the orders of the court. And the report has been prepared.

The four-member medical board gave its report on Partha's health by 3pm on Monday. Copies of the said report were given to the investigating officer, SSKM Hospital and Partha's lawyer. On the other hand, Partha Chatterjee's lawyer has filed an application seeking modification of parts of sunday's High Court judgment.

