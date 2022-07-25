NewsIndia
PARTHA CHATTERJEE

Partha Chatterjee Arrest: Bhubaneswar AIIMS gives medical report of Mamata Banerjee's Minister, READ details

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested by ED in the SSC scam case, was taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS by air ambulance from SSKM Hospital early on Monday morning.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bhubaneswar AIIMS gave the health examination report of Minister Partha Chatterjee within the time as directed by Calcutta High Court
  • Besides, Partha is being accommodated in a special cabin at AIIMS
  • Partha was examined by the doctors of Cardiology, Nephrology, Medicine, Endocrinology departments as per the orders of the court

Trending Photos

Partha Chatterjee Arrest: Bhubaneswar AIIMS gives medical report of Mamata Banerjee's Minister, READ details

New Delhi: Bhubaneswar AIIMS gave the health examination report of Minister Partha Chatterjee within the time as directed by Calcutta High Court. Besides, Partha is being accommodated in a special cabin at AIIMS. Partha was admitted to SSKM on the orders of the lower court after he was arrested by the ED on Saturday in the SSC corruption case. But the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case in the High Court challenging the order of the lower court.

Also Read: Partha Chatterjee Arrest: More TROUBLE for Mamata Banerjee's minister, BIG LOCK for 3 days OUTSIDE...

On Sunday, a long question-and-answer session was held in the courtroom of Justice Vivek Chaudhary. After questioning ED and the minister's lawyers, the judge ordered that Partha be taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS by air ambulance from SSKM Hospital early on Monday morning. 

Partha Chatterjee was taken from SSKM to Bhubaneswar AIIMS

Accordingly, Partha was taken from SSKM to Bhubaneswar AIIMS in the morning. Partha was examined by the doctors of Cardiology, Nephrology, Medicine, Endocrinology departments as per the orders of the court. And the report has been prepared.

The four-member medical board gave its report on Partha's health by 3pm on Monday. Copies of the said report were given to the investigating officer, SSKM Hospital and Partha's lawyer. On the other hand, Partha Chatterjee's lawyer has filed an application seeking modification of parts of sunday's High Court judgment.

Live TV

 

Partha ChatterjeePartha Chatterjee scamarpita mukherjee tmc partha chatterjee newsarpita mukherjee partha chatterjee EDpartha chatterjee arrestPartha Chatterjee EDWest BengalTMCMamata Banerjee

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan