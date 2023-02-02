topStoriesenglish2568940
CASTE DISCRIMINATION

TN: Dalit Outfits in Tamil Nadu Call for CBI Probe Into Human Excreta Found in Water Tank

Tamil Nadu police questioned several people and interrogated many, however, Dalit outfits alleged that the police were acting in a partisan manner.

Feb 02, 2023
  • In Dec 2022, a water tank in a TN village was contaminated with human excreta
  • The water tank supplied water to a Dalit colony in Vengaivayal

Chennai: The Vengaivayal incident in which human excreta was found in an overhead water tank supplying drinking water into a Dalit colony in Vengaivayal, Pudukottai district has been a blot on the Tamil Nadu government.

However even after the incident was reported on December 21, the culprits have not been brought to book. The Dalit outfits including the Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had conducted several protest marches against this inhuman act.

Tamil Nadu police questioned several people and interrogated many, however, Dalit outfits said that the police were acting in a partisan manner and that offers were given to some people belonging to the Dalit communities to owe up the act of putting human excreta in the water tank.

M. Ilamurugu, President of Ambedkar Makkal Iyyagam, a Dalit outfit had visited the Vengavayil Dalit colony along with S. Subbiah (IAS rtd ) and interacted with all the 32 Dalit families in the colony.

After interacting with the Dalit families, Illamurugu called for a CBI inquiry into the issue and said that they have lost hope in the state government agencies.

The VCK had already demanded the demolition of the overhead water tank in which human excreta was found. VCK leader and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan has in a statement said that the overhead tank was a symbol of insult for the Dalits and that it should be demolished.

It may be noted that in several rural areas of Tamil Nadu, there is even two tumbler system wherein Dalits are given tea and coffee in separate tumblers.

