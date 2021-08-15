हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Partition is one of biggest disasters of the previous century, says PM Narendra Modi

"We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still pierces the chest of India," PM Modi said while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

Partition is one of biggest disasters of the previous century, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 15, 2021) addressed the nation on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day and expressed that the partition was one of the biggest disasters of the previous century. While delivering his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, PM Modi also recalled his decision of observing August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

"We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still pierces the chest of India," PM Modi said, minutes after hoisting the national flag.

The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings on the special occasion and said that it is a day to remember India's great freedom fighters.

He also said that 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' is very important for the achievement of all India's goals.

ALSO SEE | PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort, see images of Independence Day celebrations here

PM Modi also talked about the athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics and urged the nation to applaud their achievement today. "They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," he said. Thirty-two Olympic winners, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, along with two Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials were present during the event at the Red Fort. Around 240 Olympians, support staff and SAI and sports federation officials also grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

Earlier, the Prime Minister began his day by wishing the country and paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in Delhi. He then went to the Red Fort and inspected the Guard of Honour that consisted of one officer and 20 men each from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. 

