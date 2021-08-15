LIVE: Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms, says PM Modi

15 August 2021, 09:02 AM Today, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

15 August 2021, 09:00 AM It's a major turning point for our country. In this decade we've to further speed up drive to bring in talent, technology& professionalism in sports in the country. It's a matter of pride that India's daughters are giving a splendid performance, be it Boards exams or Olympics: PM

15 August 2021, 08:59 AM There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in #Olympics this time: PM.

15 August 2021, 08:44 AM Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt and government procedures in the lives of people: PM Narendra Modi.

15 August 2021, 08:44 AM Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance: PM Modi.

15 August 2021, 08:32 AM 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence: PM Modi

15 August 2021, 08:31 AM In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy: PM Modi at Red Fort

15 August 2021, 08:29 AM Moving forward on the path of development, India will have to increase both its manufacturing and exports. You have seen, just a few days ago, India has launched its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for trials at sea: PM.

15 August 2021, 08:26 AM We have to work together for the next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting innovations and new-age technology: PM Modi on 75th Independence Day.

15 August 2021, 08:25 AM Under the Jan Ausadhi Yojana, the poor and needy are getting affordable medicines. Till now, over 75,000 Health & Wellness Centres have been built. Now, we are working on a network of modern labs and good hospitals at the block level: PM Modi

15 August 2021, 08:24 AM India needs to ensure that the Dalits, the backward classes and the EWS walk ahead. Recently, OBC reservation has been ensured in medical education. OBC lists can now be made by states hereon. We need to make sure that development happens to everyone: PM Modi said at the Red Fort.

15 August 2021, 08:22 AM In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride: PM Modi at Red Fort.

15 August 2021, 08:21 AM Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few yrs, facilities like road & electricity have reached villages. Today, optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages, internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too: PM.

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Mattu hoists the National Flag at the Corporation office in Srinagar.

15 August 2021, 08:20 AM Besides caring about basic facilities, reservation for Dalits, backwards, tribals, economically weak sections of general category. Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted right to make their own OBC lists: PM

15 August 2021, 08:08 AM Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future: PM Modi at the Red Fort.

15 August 2021, 08:07 AM Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future: PM Modi on Independence Day.

15 August 2021, 08:05 AM It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century. For this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind: PM Narendra Modi.

15 August 2021, 08:04 AM Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes') strength. Today, govt schemes have picked up pace & are reaching their goals: PM Narendra Modi.

15 August 2021, 07:59 AM 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is very important for the achievement of all our goals: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

15 August 2021, 07:59 AM A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey: PM Narendra Modi.

15 August 2021, 07:57 AM We can proudly say that the largest COVID19 vaccination program is being run in India today. More than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far: PM Modi at Red Fort.

15 August 2021, 07:48 AM Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines: PM.

15 August 2021, 07:48 AM We have taken a decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition: PM Modi.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate Independence Day 2021 at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

15 August 2021, 07:44 AM The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations: PM Modi.

15 August 2021, 07:43 AM During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines & crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation: PM Modi.

15 August 2021, 07:41 AM I convey my greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters: PM Modi at Red Fort.

15 August 2021, 07:39 AM Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address on Independence Day 2021, from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

15 August 2021, 07:30 AM Watch the events of the 75th Independence Day live here:

15 August 2021, 07:28 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour at Red Fort.

15 August 2021, 07:15 AM Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day.

15 August 2021, 07:04 AM PM Modi’s I-Day address to the nation: After the showering of flower petals, the PM will address the nation. "At the conclusion of the speech of the PM, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem," it noted.

15 August 2021, 07:04 AM Showering of flower petals by IAF: For the first time ever, as soon as the tricolour is hoisted by the PM, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the IAF in Amrut formation, the notification revealed. "Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra," it said.

15 August 2021, 07:04 AM Hoisting of Flag: After the PM will hoist the tricolour, there will be a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the IAF and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of hoisting of the tricolour by the PM. During hoisting of the national flag and the 'Rashritya Salute', the Indian Navy's band, consisting of 16 men, will play the national anthem. "Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the national flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial)," the ministry added.

15 August 2021, 07:01 AM PM will proceed to ramparts of Red Fort: Following the inspection of the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. "The GoC Delhi area will conduct the PM to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the national flag," the ministry said.

15 August 2021, 07:01 AM Guard of Honour: The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.