New Delhi: One97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, on Thursday (April 14, 2022) said that it has become an official digital payments partner for the prime ministers' museum.

The announcement by the fintech company comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since independence.

On the day of the inauguration, PM Modi was the first person to buy a ticket through Paytm electronic data capture machine, the fintech company said in a statement.

As the official partner for the museum, Paytm is offering its payment gateway, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines and QR code payment options to make way for superfast, convenient and secure transactions.

"We are excited to be the official digital payments partner at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which marks a tribute to the prime ministers of India and their contribution to the country. With Paytm's payment options, users visiting the museum will have the convenience of buying tickets digitally in a safe and secure manner," a Paytm spokesperson said.

With Paytm payment gateway, EDC and QR code, users will have the flexibility to pay through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, BHIM UPI, netbanking, debit and credit cards etc, the company said.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will open for the public from next week. The museum tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.

The price of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya ticket is Rs 100, if bought online, and Rs 110 in offline mode for the Indians while it is Rs 750 for the foreigners. Children between 5 to 12 years of age will be given a 50 per cent discount if the tickets are bought in the online and offline modes.

The nearest Metro station to "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" is Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line. The college and school students will get 25 per cent discount on bookings made by the schools and colleges.

(With agency inputs)

