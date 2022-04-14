New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which will showcase the contributions of all Indian Prime Ministers, on Thursday (April 14, 2022).

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "At 11 AM tomorrow, April 14, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated which will showcase the contributions of all our PMs. This programme is taking place when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

PM Modi also urged everyone to visit the museum. “I would urge everyone to visit the museum,” he added in his tweet.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), "Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.”

The release also stated that the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by PM Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers.

"Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the Sangrahalaya integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres," PMO said.

Here are the key details about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya:

- Being built on a 10,000-square metre piece of land adjacent to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Teen Murti Bhavan, the museum will have exhibits related to the former prime ministers.

- The museum which is coming up at a cost of ₹271 crore was approved in 2018. There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya.

- The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders.

- The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project.

- The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated on April 14, the day of the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar (the chief architect of the Indian constitution. "The date has been specially chosen because the prime ministers have worked following our Constitution," a source in the saffron party told PTI.

- The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

- The information for the museum was collected through resources/repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and foreign), Foreign News Agencies etc, said PMO in a release.

- The Sangrahalaya has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

- Holograms, Virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations etc. enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging, the release stated.

- Starting from displays on the freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country.

(With agency inputs)

