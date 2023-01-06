‘Peeing incidents onboard flight extremely DISGUSTING, SHOCKING’: DCW chief demands arrests, issues notice to Delhi Police, DGCA, Air India

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has termed the recent incidents of peeing onboard flights as extremely disgusting and shocking and demanded immediate arrests of all drunk passengers involved in them. The DCW chief also issued a notice on Friday to the Delhi Police, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India with regard to the recent peeing incidents

"Recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights are extremely disgusting and shameful. It is shocking to note that the accused haven`t been arrested yet. Simply banning the person isn`t enough. I am issuing notices to Delhi Police, DGCA & Air India in the matter," said Swati Maliwal.

Recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights are extremely disgusting and shameful. It is shocking to note that that the accused haven’t been arrested yet. Simply banning the person isn’t enough.

I am issuing notices to Delhi Police, DGCA & Air India in the matter. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 6, 2023

In the notice, Maliwal described the incidents as “extremely disturbing and serious.” Maliwal has also demanded relevant information from the Delhi Police, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India latest by 12pm on January 10.

Notices to Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India pic.twitter.com/ChoBfWbaO9 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 6, 2023

On the two Air India passenger urination cases, the DGCA has issued show-cause notices to the Accountable Manager, Director of In-Flight Services, Air India and the pilots and cabin crew members of the November 26 flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for non-discharge of their duties.

Two Peeing Incidents Onboard Air India Flights

Investigations into the two cases have been initiated by the concerned authorities and both passengers have been sought to be put on the `no-fly-list`. DGCA has sought a report from Tata Group-owned Air India on an incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight last month, which it did not report to the regulator. Air India on Thursday confirmed the incident, which took place on December 6 last year.

This was the second mid-air incident of a similar nature on an Air India flight in less than 10 days, as on November 26 last year, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of the airline's New York-New Delhi flight.

This incident was also not reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for which the regulator pulled up the full-service carrier, stating its conduct was unprofessional and issued show cause notices to the airline, its director of flight safety and the crew that operated the New York-Delhi flight, asking them to explain within two weeks why action should not be taken against them.

As per DGCA sources, an airline is bound to report any incident to the aviation safety regulator immediately. DGCA will mull any action against Air India after it receives the report from the airline, the official added.

Air India Paris-Delhi flight landed around 9:40 am on December 6 at Delhi airport, and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was "under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew, and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials said.

The lady passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case, and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities, they added.

(With Agency Inputs)