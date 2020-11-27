People angry at dynastic and appeasement politics of corrupt KCR govt, says BJP president J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Friday slammed KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) saying that 'people are angry at the dynastic and appeasement politics of the corrupt government'. Nadda hit the campaign trail with a roadshow for the December 1 Hyderabad civic polls.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he added that the BJP is getting huge support of all the sections of society for the governance and development model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressed gathering of distinguished intellectuals in Hyderabad. People are angry at the dynastic & appeasement politics of the corrupt KCR gov while the BJP is getting huge support of all the sections of society for the governance & development model of PM @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/6BITz4w6YD — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 27, 2020

मेरे यहां आने के पहले कहा गया कि गली के चुनाव के लिए एक राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आ रहा है। क्या हैदराबाद गली है? 74 लाख वोटर, 5 लोकसभा सीट, 24 विधानसभा और करोड़ से अधिक जनसंख्या, और ये इन्हें गली दिखती है। ये कुछ भी कहें, हम इनके भ्रष्टाचार को नहास्नाभूत करने के लिए हर जगह जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/xpGxxzbNm1 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 27, 2020

He also said that "it is time for KCR and the TRS regime to go". "You have come in such large numbers in spite of the rain. This is sending out a message, on its own, to KCR and TRS...That your time to go has come and it is time for the BJP to come," he told party cadres at Kothapet.

अभी-अभी राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि काला दिवस है। 26/11 की घटना आपके सामने बीती थी। एक भी वाक्य आपके ट्विटर हैंडल से नहीं निकला और आप जो देश के विकास में लगे हुए लोग हैं उनके लिए काला दिवस की बात करते हो। क्या भूल गए कि आपकी दादी ने ही आपातकाल लगाया था। pic.twitter.com/6jyjVhR4w3 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 27, 2020

On criticism from some quarters over the BJP president coming to campaign for a Corporation election, Nadda said that he was ready to go wherever required to put an end to corruption, for the sake of development and towards the expansion of the party. Several senior BJP leaders are campaigning in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had recently released a "charge sheet" against the TRS government, while his ministerial colleague Smriti Irani had slammed the ruling TRS over the recent floods, asking how 75,000 'encroachments' thrived in the state capital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to campaign on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also undertake campaigning, BJP sources told news agency PTI.