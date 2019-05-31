People first, people always, tweets PM Narendra Modi after first meeting of Union Cabinet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said 'people first, people always' will remain his government's key policy after the first meeting of the Union Cabinet during which several key decisions were taken by the government.

PM Modi took to Twitter and informed that ''great decisions which will benefit the farmers, traders and small retailers were taken by the Union Cabinet on its first meet in the second tenure."

''People first, people always. Glad that path-breaking decisions were taken in the Cabinet, the first in this tenure. Hard-working farmers and industrious traders will benefit greatly due to these decisions. The decisions will enhance the dignity and empowerment of several Indians," a tweet by PM Modi said.

Along with his tweet, PM Modi also shared a photo informing his followers that the newly-sworn-in Modi government has fulfilled the promises it made during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

The photo shared by the PM highlighted that the benefits of PM KISAN Yojana have now been extended to all 14.5 crore farmers of the country.

The revised Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will cover around two crores more farmers who were earlier left out, thus increasing the total number of beneficiaries to 14.5 crores from earlier 12.5 crores.

Later, addressing a press briefing, new Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, ''A total of Rs 87,000 crore will be given to farmers according to the Union Cabinet's decision.''

''Cabinet has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri-Kisan yojana to all farmers. Nearly 14.5 crore farmers will benefit from the scheme. Cabinet has further approved a new Central Sector Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana. It's a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for small and marginal farmers across the country. Central Govt will contribute to the pension fund in equal amount as contributed by the farmer,'' Tomar said.