Perpetrators will be brought to justice: Manipur CM N Biren Singh after attack on Assam Rifles' convoy that killed 7

New Delhi: Expressing condolences over the death of those killed in the attack on an Assam Rifles unit, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday (November 14) said “perpetrators will be brought to justice”.

Singh said he met the doctors at JNIMS mortuary to inquire about the post-mortem of the martyrs. "Devastated beyond words as I met the doctors at JNIMS mortuary to inquire about the post-mortem report of our brave jawans who had martyred in a ghastly attack yesterday. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Rest assured, the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” he said in a tweet.

Devastated beyond words as I met the doctors at JNIMS mortuary to inquire about the post-mortem report of our brave jawans who had martyred in a ghastly attack yesterday. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Rest assured, the perpetrators will be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/urLP4qRKaV — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 14, 2021

On Saturday, the Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and 8-year-old son as well as four other soldiers were killed in an attack by militants near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur. Tripathi's convoy was ambushed at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district in a fresh eruption of militant violence in the state.

There were blasts from Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) before the Assam Rifles personnel engaged the militants in a gunfight, PTI reported. Besides 7 people who were killed including CO Tripathi, four other soldiers were injured in the attack that took place around 10 am on Saturday near S Sehken village under Behiang police station, the Indian Army informed.

"Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," the official statement of Director General, Assam Rifles said, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement on Saturday, People’s Liberation Army Manipur and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) took responsibility for the attack on the paramilitary force.

(With agency inputs)

