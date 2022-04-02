Petrol, diesel prices hike by 80 paise again, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Saturday (April 2, 2022) hiked by 80 paise a litre each in New Delhi while an increase of 85 paise has been reported in the petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai and 84 paise in Kolkata.

With the latest revision, petrol will retail at Rs 102.61 per litre in Delhi. On the other hand, diesel prices will increase by 80 paise to sell Rs 93.87 per litre in the national capital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol prices per litre, after the continuous increase, stand at Rs 117.57 while the diesel price stood at Rs 101.79.

Similarly in Chennai, In Chennai, the price of petrol per litre, which has witnessed a rise of 78 paise on Saturday was recorded at Rs 108.21 and the diesel price stood at 108.21 as well.

In West Bengal’s Kolkata, the petrol price on Saturday is Rs 112.19 per litre. However, the price of diesel per litre, which saw an increase of 80 paise stood at Rs 97.02.

It is noteworthy that rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Since March 22, the fuel has become costlier by Rs 7.20 per litre as oil marketing companies had restarted increasing petrol prices in the country after a hiatus of 137 days.

This steep hike in petrol and diesel prices is also affected due to the rising crude oil prices in global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

In early November 2021, crude oil was retailing at around $82 while in the first three weeks of March 2022, crude oil prices averaged $111 per barrel.

(With agency inputs)

