PFI plan for series of attacks across country foiled, two members arrested in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday (February 16) arrested two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were allegedly planning a series of terrorist attacks at various places in the country.

The accused have been identified as hailing from Kerala, who were recruiting members in different states to carry out the attacks, according to Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar.

"Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan have been arrested from Kukrail trisection in Gudamba area here. With their arrest, the STF has foiled a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the country on Basant Panchmi by terrorist organisation PFI. A huge quantity of high-quality explosives has been recovered from them," the officer said.

Explosive devices including battery and red wire, a .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges, cash, PAN card, four ATM cards, pen drives, metro card, driving licenses, and Aadhar cards were recovered by the police.

The STF had inputs about PFI members' involvement in a criminal conspiracy to threaten unity, integrity and harmony of the country and wage a war against the government.

"For this, they were gathering deadly weapons and explosives and planning to attack sensitive places in UP and prominent office bearers of Hindu organisations. We received information that they are recruiting members in different states for this purpose," the ADG said.

"We activated the STF and other agencies and received a tip-off that on February 11 some persons will be coming to UP. However, they could not be located," he added.

"On Tuesday, we again received information and that the two will be meeting and on the occasion of Basant Panchami they could carry out a series of blasts at different places and kill many office-bearers (of Hindu organisations) and people to create fear and terror in their minds, and social and religious hatred," he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their main objective was to train physically strong youths of a particular community and use them. An FIR was being lodged against the duo in Lucknow.

(With inputs from PTI)