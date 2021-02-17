हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Police

PFI plan for series of attacks across country foiled, two members arrested in Uttar Pradesh

The accused have been identified as hailing from Kerala, who were recruiting members in different states to carry out the attacks. Explosive devices including battery and red wire, a .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges, cash, PAN card, four ATM cards, pen drives, metro card, driving licenses and Aadhar cards were recovered by the police.

PFI plan for series of attacks across country foiled, two members arrested in Uttar Pradesh
Credit: IANS
Play

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of  Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday (February 16) arrested two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were allegedly planning a series of terrorist attacks at various places in the country.

The accused have been identified as hailing from Kerala, who were recruiting members in different states to carry out the attacks, according to Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar.

"Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan have been arrested from Kukrail trisection in Gudamba area here. With their arrest, the STF has foiled a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the country on Basant Panchmi by terrorist organisation PFI. A huge quantity of high-quality explosives has been recovered from them," the officer said.

Explosive devices including battery and red wire, a .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges, cash, PAN card, four ATM cards, pen drives, metro card, driving licenses, and Aadhar cards were recovered by the police.

The STF had inputs about PFI members' involvement in a criminal conspiracy to threaten unity, integrity and harmony of the country and wage a war against the government.

"For this, they were gathering deadly weapons and explosives and planning to attack sensitive places in UP and prominent office bearers of Hindu organisations. We received information that they are recruiting members in different states for this purpose," the ADG said.

Live TV

"We activated the STF and other agencies and received a tip-off that on February 11 some persons will be coming to UP. However, they could not be located," he added.

"On Tuesday, we again received information and that the two will be meeting and on the occasion of Basant Panchami they could carry out a series of blasts at different places and kill many office-bearers (of Hindu organisations) and people to create fear and terror in their minds, and social and religious hatred," he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their main objective was to train physically strong youths of a particular community and use them. An FIR was being lodged against the duo in Lucknow.

(With inputs from PTI)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP PolicePopular Front of IndiaPFISpecial Task Force
Next
Story

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting for 116 urban local body seats underway

Must Watch

PT14M20S

China retreats on LAC near Eastern Ladakh, Chinese tanks go 50 km back to Sengdong base