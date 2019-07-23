close

Narendra Modi

Photos of PM Narendra Modi playing with baby in Parliament go viral

PM Modi's affection for children is well known and he has been seen - and photographed - interacting with children on many occasions.

New Delhi: Amidst the hustle and bustle of Indian politics inside the Parliament, there was a wave of freshness when a young visitor came to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photos of the PM playing with an infant - posted on his official Instagram account - soon went viral.

The official handle of PM Modi posted two photos of him playing with a little bundle of joy who looked absolutely delighted to be in his lap. The infant had a wide smile on his cute little face as he playfully interacted with the PM. The baby's curious mind then made him turn towards things kept on the office table. Of all the things, the infant looked most taken by what looked like two bars of chocolates.

The photos quickly went viral and had received more than 5 lakh likes in under 30 minutes since being posted, from users on Instagram.

PM Modi's affection for children is well known and he has been seen - and photographed - interacting with children on many occasions. Even during his official trips to other countries, candid photos of the PM speaking or playing with children have often revealed his softer side.

