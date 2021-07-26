Physical classes in colleges, higher education institutions in Karnataka to resume from today

New Delhi: Physical classes in higher education institutions are all set to resume from Monday (July 26, 2021) in Karnataka as the COVID-19 pandemic second wave subsides. Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said that state-run and private colleges across Karnataka would resume classes from Monday.

"All higher education institutions, including under-graduate and post-graduate, engineering and polytechnic colleges across the state will reopen on Monday to resume classes as per the guidelines to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour," Narayan said in a statement on Sunday.

The Deputy Chief Minister also added that only those students are eligible to attend physical classes in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. "As per the standard operating procedures (SOP), students who have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine are eligible to attend the regular classes and staff should also have received vaccination at least once," Narayan said.

Additionally, students who are going to attend physical classes will be required to submit a consent letter from their parents in a prescribed format to attend classes in colleges and universities.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Ministry of Health have issued SOP and guidelines to comply with all the higher education institutions.

"Wearing masks and physical distance between students are mandatory during class hours. Institutions have to take into account the number of students and classrooms available to ensure social distancing," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the government also said that the students are given the option of attending online classes and contact classes will be held to facilitate for clarifying doubts.

The health ministry’s SOP directed the colleges to sanitise all areas, including furniture, laptops and computers to maintain hygiene.

"Teachers should send content material of each period covering the syllabus for one month in advance through WhatsApp, e-mail or Telegram. The content can be in the form of video lectures, power-point presentations, e-notes, e-books, audio books and practice questions," added Narayan.

The regular classes in state-run colleges and universities were suspended since mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave strengthen and online classes were held to ensure continuity.

"The decision to reopen colleges from July 26 was taken as per the advice of the committee of health experts, which recommended easing Covid curbs in a calibrated manner to contain the virus spread," added Narayan.

According to the state health department’s data, over 74 percent of students above 18 years of age have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far across the state.

(With agency inputs)

