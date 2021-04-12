Planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh? Check if you have to carry mandatory negative COVID-19 report or not

New Delhi: Due to the alarming COVID-19 cases in the country, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday (April 11, 2021) mandated a negative COVID-19 report for the people travelling to the state. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to review the coronavirus situation.

CM Thakur directed officials that all the SoPs and guidelines issued by the Centre and State Governments to check the spread of coronavirus must be enforced strictly in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that advisory would be issued that people of seven high load states namely Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry 72 hours prior RT-PCR negative report while visiting the state after April 16.

Thakur stated that as of now the State Government has decided to allow tourists to visit Himachal Pradesh. the State, but at the same time, hotel owners and tourists should strictly adhere to the SoPs issued by the State Government.

"While laying stress on twin strategy for testing, tracing and treatment with effective surveillance of micro containment zones, Chief Minister said that greater emphasis must also be laid on going RT-PCR tests to achieve the target of 70 per cent RT-PCR tests," a press release by the Himachal Pradesh CMO read.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Health Department must also take steps to increase bed capacity in order to meet out any eventuality.

As per the CMO, the number of COVID-19-related deaths has increased rapidly as 120 deaths were reported in the state during the last 45 days.

Thakur said that the devotees have been allowed to visit various temples in the State during the Navratri festival, but at the same time, organizing of 'langars, bhandaras and jagran' has been completely banned.

The Himachal Pradesh CM said that devotees were allowed to visit the temple to perform puja and darshans by maintaining social distancing and using face masks.

He stated that no overcrowding would be allowed in buses and other public transport and private vehicles and that wearing face masks even in the vehicles must be enforced strictly.

Himachal Pradesh has so far reported 69,686 coronavirus cases, of which, 5,369 are still active.