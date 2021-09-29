हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM breaks relations between Indians, my job is to build bridges: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Speaking at the inauguration of a dialysis centre in Kerala’s Malappuram, Gandhi said that India is not just a territory but its people and the relationships they share.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of breaking relationships between the citizens and attacking the “idea of India”.

“They say India is a territory, we say India is people, relationships. It's the relationship between Hindu and Muslim, between Hindu, Muslim and Sikh, between Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali. My problem with PM is that he's breaking these relationships,” said Gandhi.

“If he is breaking the relationships between Indians, he is attacking the idea of India. That is why I oppose him,” he added.

Gandhi further said that it is his job to build bridges between the people for which he strives to understand different ideas, cultures and traditions in the country.

“The same way he (Modi) breaks the relationships between Indians, it is my job, my duty and my commitment to build the bridge between the people of India. Every time he uses hatred to break a bridge between two Indians, my job is to use love to rebuild that bridge. And not just my job but our job,” Gandhi said.

“I can't build a bridge without understanding different traditions, ideas, different religions, different cultures in this country,” he added.

