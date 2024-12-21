PM Kuwait Visit LIVE: Modi Greets Members Of Indian Diaspora As He Arrives At Hotel In City

3:30 PM: Modi Kuwait Visit LIVE — Modi Greets Members Of Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets and interacts with members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel in Kuwait City. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets and interacts with members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel in Kuwait City



PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is… pic.twitter.com/WeGR3c7DZn December 21, 2024

3:27 PM: PM Kuwait Visit LIVE — Members Of Indian Diaspora Await Arrival Of PM

Kuwait: Members of the Indian diaspora await the arrival of PM Modi at Kuwait City. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

#WATCH | Kuwait: Members of the Indian diaspora await the arrival of PM Modi at Kuwait City.



PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/Ol5ei8b8yC — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

3:25 PM: Modi Kuwait Visit LIVE — PM Reaches Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kuwait for a 2-day visit at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kuwait for a 2-day visit at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait.



This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/ccNDGwthhU — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

PM Modi Kuwait Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Kuwait on a two-day visit where he will hold talks with Kuwaiti leadership and also meet the Indian diaspora.

The Prime Minister is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit to Kuwait will be the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

PM Modi’s Schedule

During the visit, the Prime Minister is set to hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community. PM Modi issued a departure statement ahead of his visit. In the statement, he said that his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interests in peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the crown prince, and the prime minister of Kuwait. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup here in Kuwait.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. He would also meet the vibrant Indian diaspora here. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

Significance Of Kuwait Visit?

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (approx 9 lakhs). Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) work force list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Kuwait is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceed USD 10 billion.

India and Kuwait have enjoyed traditionally friendly relations, with links dating back to pre-oil Kuwait when maritime trade with India was the backbone of its economy.