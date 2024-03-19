PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of Undermining Hindu ‘Shakti’, Invokes Tamil Nadu’s Goddesses

New Delhi: In a charged rally in Salem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kept up the attack on the INDIA bloc over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, saying the opposition alliance displayed its "ill-intention" by declaring to destroy it. The opposition alliance, of which the Congress and the DMK are key constituents, repeatedly insults Hinduism but never targets any other faith, he said, addressing a BJP rally here. "INDI alliance people repeatedly deliberately insult Hindu faith; every statement made by them against it is well thought out," he said. In Hinduism, Shakthi means "Matru shakthi, naari shakti," he said, referring to women power.

The Prime Minister invoked the sacredness of Tamil Nadu’s revered deities, referring to Mariamman, Kanchi Kamakshi, and Madurai Meenakshi as embodiments of ‘Shakti’. He accused the Congress, DMK, and INDI alliance of threatening to destroy this spiritual ‘Shakti’, which is central to Tamil culture.

National poet Subramania Bharathi worshipped mother India as 'Shakti,' he said. "Tamil Nadu will punish those who talk of destroying Shakti. I am a shakti upasak (worshipper)," Modi said.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Mariamman yahan ki Shakti hai. In Tamil Nadu Kanchi Kamakshi is 'Shakti', Madurai Meenakshi is 'Shakti'...Congress, DMK & INDI alliance says they will destory this (Shakti)..." pic.twitter.com/EGsctQcp5a — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Reflecting on the treatment of women by the INDI alliance, Modi brought up the past behavior of DMK leaders towards the late former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, calling it a testament to the DMK’s true nature. In an emotional tribute, the Prime Minister remembered the late K.N. Lakshmanan, former State BJP president, and his significant contributions to the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi made a bold statement, asserting that Tamil Nadu has resolved to cast every vote for the BJP-NDA in the upcoming elections on April 19th, signaling a shift in the political landscape of the state.