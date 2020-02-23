PM Modi addresses nation through Mann Ki Baat, encourages people to visit Hunar Haat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 23) addressed the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Through the monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister shared his thoughts with fellow citizens. The PM's address began at 11 am. This was his second address of the year.

Here are the excerpts from his speech:

The story of Purnia of Bihar is inspiring people of the country. Some women from Purnia chose a different route under odd circumstances.

Biologists have discovered a new species of fish whose habitat is within the caves of Meghalaya. It is believed that this fish is the largest among aquatic species found under the surface of caves. It lives in dark, dark underground caves, with little chance of light reaching in. Scientists are perplexed at the ability of this large fish to survive in such deep caves.

Throughout the year, India is home to many migratory species. We are told that more than 500 varieties of birds fly in from varied regions. Recently, Gandhinagar host to COP13 convention, where this phenomenon was mulled over, discussed and deliberated.

It is a matter of pride for that for the next 3 years, India will chair the COP convention on migratory species.

The beautiful plains of Ladakh on 31 January 2020 witnessed a historical event. History was made when a military AN-32 aircraft took off from Leh with 10% bio-jet fuel in both engines.

The enthusiasm I noticed in children in Bengaluru during my visit to ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 event is unmatched.

In order to increase the enthusiasm of children and youth, and to increase scientific tamper in them, a new system has been introduced. Visitors can now witness rocket launches at Sri Harikota, I encourage schools to take children to boost their scientific temperament.

These days the interest of science and technology among the children and youth of our country is continuously increasing. Launch of record satellite in space, new records, new missions fill every Indian with pride.

PM Modi said that listening to a divyang woman at Hunar Haat was a source of fulfillment. She told me that earlier she used to sell paintings on the pavement. Her life changed after she connected with Hunar Haat. Through Hunar Haat, close to 3 lakh artisans gained opportunities for employment.

