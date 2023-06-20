PM Modi Arrives In New York; To Take Part In Yoga Day Event, Meet Business Leaders

NEW YORK: Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on the first leg of his historic state visit to the United States. During his visit to New York, PM Modi will meet CEOs, nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts today. He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21.

PM Modi is set to meet around 24 people in New York which includes Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more, officials said. The PM will also meet Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), World Bank Senior Vice President Paul Romer, Essayist Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Author Jeff Smith, former US Trade Representative Michael Froman, American diplomat Daniel Russel, Bureaucrat Elbridge Colby, American physician Dr Peter Agre, Author Dr Stephen Klasko and musical artist Chandrika Tandon.

There will be conversations to achieve better synergy and understand the developments in the US. The Prime Minister will invite people to collaborate with India, officials said. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.