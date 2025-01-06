PM Modi Behind Israel-Hamas War? Pakistani Expert Makes Bizarre Claim, Says Netanyahu Demolishing Gaza For India To....

It has been more than a year since the Israel-Gaza war began. It all started on October 7 2023, when Palestinian militants launched an attack on Israel, claiming the lives of over 1,000 people and beginning the Israel–Hamas war.

India has constantly called for a peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestine row and has urged nations to shun violence. However, a Pakistani expert has a different and bizarre opinion of the Israel-Hamas war.

Now as the word enters 2025, neighbouring country Pakistan has come out with a bizarre theory behind what led to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. An expert while speaking on a TV show in Pakistan claimed that there was a deal between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video of the Pakistani TV show went viral, and the expert was seen elaborating on the reasons why the Middle East conflict arose. He said that Netanyahu wants to expand Indian business interests in Gaza besides giving the Port of Haifa to New Delhi.

Despite being left confused and surprised, the anchor continued to listen to the expert with patience. "The Gaza campaign was a pre-planned conspiracy between Modi and Netanyahu," the expert said. "Netanyahu has promised Modi to give control of neat and clean Gaza. That's why Netanyahu is finishing off Hamas," he claimed.

India has signalled its support for Israel against the terror attack carried out by Hamas while vouching for the two state solution between Israel and Palestine. On the other hand, Pakistan has backed Palestine against Israel unconditinally.