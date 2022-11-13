‘PM Modi came empty-handed, he will do nothing for us’: Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha

New Delhi: Daughter of Telangana Chief Minister, K Kavitha slammed Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state on Saturday, saying the PM arrived with empty hands. She is TRS MLC. She said this while attending a meeting in Raikal, Jagtial district. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Telangana as part of a two-day trip to the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. During the second of his two-day visit to the southern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated various developmental projects worth around Rs 10,000 crores to the nation, including the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant and the Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line in Telangana's Peddapalli district. On August 7, 2016, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Ramagundam Project.

K Kavitha said, "Today PM Modi visited Telangana, he hasn`t brought anything to the state and came with empty hands. He will give valueless statements and he will leave, he will do nothing for us." "PM did not even answer to the questions of our Chief Minister, he asked during the press meets." The Prime Minister's vision of achieving urea self-sufficiency is the driving force behind the Fertilizer Plant's revival. The Ramagundam Plant will produce 12.7 LMT of indigenous neem-coated urea per year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's developmental initiatives, that the 'PM Gatishakti National Master Plan' has improved connectivity to even the most remote areas of the country. PM Modi stated during his speech, "Telangana's agriculture and business climate will benefit from development projects worth Rs 10000 crores. Despite the ongoing global crisis, global experts agree that India is on its way to becoming the world's third-largest economy." On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi also dedicated to the nation the Bhadrachalam Road-Sattupalli rail line, which was built at a cost of around Rs 1000 crore.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for several road projects worth over Rs 2200 crores, including the Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG, the Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB, and the Sironcha to Mahadevpur section of NH-353C.

(With agencies inputs)