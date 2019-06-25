PM Modi-chaired BJP Parliamentary meet on Tuesday, all party MPs to attend

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board will meet in the national capital Tuesday, ahead of the Union Budget 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all party lawmakers are likely to be present in the meet.

Live TV

This will be the party's first parliamentary meeting in the ongoing session and after JP Nadda's election as it's working president. The meeting will begin at 9:30 am in Parliament Library building in the national capital.

The meeting, chaired by PM Modi, is likely to discuss the upcoming Union Budget which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 – the first full budget of the government after being re-elected to power.

Among other issues, the meeting could also take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 - also known as Triple Talaq Bill and the violence-hit Bhatpara in West Bengal North 24 Paraganas among many others.

On Monday, hours after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the BJP, he was named as the party's candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat. Jaishankar, a career diplomat and former foreign secretary, was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his government and given the high profile ministry in a surprise development. He was sworn in as a Cabinet minister along with other members of the government on May 30. A minister who is not a member of Parliament has to be elected as its member within six months of his or her swearing in. The party also fielded Jugalji Mathurji Thakor as its candidate for the other Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.