PM Modi hails 126-year-old Padma awardee Baba Sivanand, calls Yoga Guru 'an inspiration for all'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 27, 2022) hailed 126-year-old Padma awardee Baba Sivanand and called his passion for Yoga and dedication for a healthy lifestyle inspirational.

"Seeing the agility of the 126-year-old, everyone must have been surprised just like I was and I saw, before one could bat an eyelid, he started bowing in the Nandi Mudra," the prime minister said during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast.

PM Modi added that he has bowed a number of times and has offered 'Pranaam' to Baba Sivanand ji.

"Both, the age of 126 years and the fitness of Baba Sivanand are the subject of discussion in the country today," he said.

"I read many people's comments on social media, that Baba Sivanand is fitter than those one-fourth his age. Indeed, the life of Baba Sivananda is an inspiration for all of us," PM Modi said.

It is notable that Baba Sivanand had received the Padma Shri award on Monday.

Dressed in a white kurta and dhoti, Baba Sivanand was a picture of simplicity and grace as he knelt and bowed down in front of Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind as a mark of respect.

The Prime Minister then too got up from the seat and bowed to the veteran Yoga legend.

The President stepped out and helped Sivananda to rise to his feet, after which he honoured him with the award.

The oldest man to be conferred with the Padma Shri award, Swami Sivananda is a monk from Varanasi. He was born in August 1896 and despite his distinctive age, he stands strong enough to perform Yoga for hours.

