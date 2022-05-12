New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the “Utkarsh Samaroh” in Gujarat’s Bharuch on Thursday (May 12, 2022) via video conferencing to mark the 100 per cent saturation of four key state government schemes in the district which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM Modi will also participate in the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 today, being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

PM Modi to address Utkarsh Samaroh

According to PMO, the district administration had carried out a special drive — “Utkarsh Initiative” – from January 1 to March 31 this year, with the aim to ensure the complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes, PMO said. Taluka-wise WhatsApp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving benefits of the scheme for the drive.

PMO also stated that Utkarsh camps were organised in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district for applicants to provide necessary documents for on spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive.

PM Modi to participate in 2nd global summit on Covid

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that PM Modi will take part in the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 today. As per MEA, the summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of the President of the USA, Joseph R Biden Jr," the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the Covid pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture," it said.

The MEA said leaders of a number of countries are expected to participate in the summit. The summit will also be attended by heads of state/government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively.

Additionally, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries would also participate.

Earlier, last year, PM Modi participated in the first global virtual summit on Covid hosted by Biden on September 22.

(With agency inputs)