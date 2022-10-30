‘Terrorism came down, youth preferring other careers in valley’: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that 40 foreign terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir region so far in 2022, most of those belonging to either Lashkar Toiba or Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfits. The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police said that most of the leadership of these terror outfits has been wiped out. He also said that there has been an evident drop in the terror outfit recruitments in the Kashmir Valley as well. There is also a leadership crisis among these terror groups in the Valley, he added.

"We have managed to destroy the structure of these terror outfits. Pakistan always wants foreign terrorists to hold command of outfits like Lashkar and Jaish. But we have had successful operations this year in which around 40 foreign Pakistani terrorists have been neutralised in various operations. Pakistan is still trying to infiltrate more terrorists into the region and some of these attempts have been successful. We are keeping an on that too and soon they will be dismantled too," said J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

The DGP has also said that since the winter is approaching, there would be more attempts made by Pakistan to send across more foreign terrorists into the Kashmir Valley. ''The terrorists from across the border will try to infiltrate before the winter and snowfall. But the counter-infiltration grid has been made stronger and no such attempt would be successful,'' DGP said.

Also Read: 'Time to leave behind old challenges, benefit from new possibilities': PM Modi at J-K Rozgar Mela

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terror recruitment in the Valley has come down as well. The Police say that they have managed to kill most of the top commanders of the terror outfits which has led to a decline in terror outfit recruitment as well. "The youngsters of the Valley are preferring to make their careers in various fields. The stone pelting has completely stopped and come to an end and the local terror recruitment too has dropped to almost zero," he added.

One of the Major concerns for the security forces in the valley is readymade IEDs. Police are working on a strategy to bust this new strategy. "The readymade IEDs are low cost for terrorists and in fact, a new strategy aimed at inflicting maximum damage to forces and less to militants. This is a new strategy by militants. Such consignments were seized in Jammu that were airdropped through drones," he said.