PM Narendra Modi lauds efforts of COVID-19 warriors, freedom fighters in Independence Day speech - Key points here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the country's medical professionals who helped the nation in its fight against COVID-19, freedom fighters who turned the country into a united nation and athletes who took part in the Tokyo Olympics in his customary Independence Day speech.

After unfurling the national flag from the rampart of Red Fort in Delhi, PM Modi said, “I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters.”

While paying tribute to the freedom fighters, Prime Minister said, "Be it Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them".

Here are some of the important quotes from PM Modi's customary Independence Day speech:

1. COVID-19 warriors

The Prime minister also lauded the efforts of the ‘corona warriors’ of the nation and said, “Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of the strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines.”

"During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation," PM added.

2. Tokyo Olympics athletes

PM Modi also praised athletes who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics. “The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations,” PM Modi said.

3. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas

The prime minister also gave a call for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India. "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence," the prime minister said.

4. PM Gati Shakti Plan

PM Modi said that the government will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan soon. "In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy," said PM Modi at Red Fort.

5. Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan

"Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In yrs to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today," said PM.

6. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

The pain of partition was one of the greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. "We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still pierces the chest of India," PM Modi said.

