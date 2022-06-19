NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi launches historic torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad

 India is the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

PM Modi launches historic torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the historic torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. This year, for the very first time, the International Chess Body, FIDE, has instituted the Chess Olympiad Torch which is part of Olympic tradition but was never done in the Chess Olympiad. India will be the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

Notably, taking the Indian roots of Chess to a greater height, this tradition of Torch Relay for the Chess Olympiad will henceforth always begin in India and travel across all continents before reaching the host country, said an official release.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich will hand over the torch to Prime Minister, who in turn will hand it over to Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand.

This torch will then be taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days before the final culmination at Mahabalipuram near Chennai.

 At every location, chess grandmasters of the state will receive the torch. The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, 2022. The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years.

With 189 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any Chess Olympiad.

(With ANI inputs)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?