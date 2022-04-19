Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. He laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, he dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores.

