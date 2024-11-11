PM Modi Meets Deputy PM Denis Manturov, Hails Progress In India-Russia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the first Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov, and expressed his delight in the progress made by both countries in implementing decisions to boost India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Glad to meet Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov today. Happy to see that teams on both sides are working together to implement decisions taken during my recent visits and meetings with President Putin to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

The two leaders also had discussions on bolstering cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, economics, energy, and connectivity.

"The First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, H.E. Denis Manturov, called on the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today. They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic ties, energy, connectivity among others," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"PM Modi welcomed the sustained and joint efforts being made by the teams in both sides for the implementation of the decisions taken during his recent visits and meetings with President Putin to further strengthen India- Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM extended his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to continued exchanges with him," the PMO statement added.

On Tuesday, Manturov will join External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital for the 25th Session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation, the Russian Embassy in India stated.

The session will address the progress of ongoing bilateral initiatives and explore new areas for collaboration. During his visit, Manturov is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with key Indian leaders to further discuss strategic cooperation.

Last month, PM Modi attended the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, hosted under Moscow's presidency. He addressed two sessions during the summit. The Prime Minister described the BRICS Summit as "very productive" and thanked President Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality.

Prior to this, PM Modi also went on a visit to Russia. During his first bilateral visit in his third term as PM, he attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin.

He was also awarded the prestigious "Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle" in recognition of his efforts to foster deeper ties between New Delhi and Moscow.