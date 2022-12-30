Death Defies Differences: PM Modi loses his 'centenarian' mother same day as Pele's 'centenarian' mother loses her son

The distance between Ahmedabad and Sao Paulo is 13,848 km. Yet two deaths on Friday brings the two closer, erasing the distance.

Heeraben Modi, mother of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away within hours of renowned Brazilian soccer player Pele's death. They have no connection to each other, but their sad demise occurred on the same day. India as a nation is mourning the loss of both.

While Pele's centenarian mother, Celeste Arantes, lost her son aged 82, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, lost his centenarian mother. Pele died late on Thursday night, and Heeraben passed away at 3:39 am, early this morning. One was in a hospital in Sao Paulo, while the other was in Ahmedabad.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé was a Brazilian professional footballer. Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, FIFA had labelled him "the greatest". Known globally as the king of "The Beautiful Game", Pele and his teams toured internationally and also visited India, playing against Kolkata’s popular football club Mohun Bagan in 1977.

PM’s Modi’s mother, Heeraben, was a much loved figure. On several occasions, PM Modi has spoken and written about his mother's early struggle, her strong principles and her selfless sacrifices.

PM Modi went to Ahmedabad after hearing the news of his mother's death. Pele's mother, on the other hand, would have to wait until Monday to see her son in Sao Paulo. However, whether she will be able to see her son for the last time is not known as she is bedridden. Pele's body will reportedly be taken in front of his mother's house on Monday.

Pele was 82 years old at the time of his death. PM Modi's mother was 100 years old. The 72-year-old Prime Minister lost his mother on the same day Celeste lost her son, also known as the Black Pearl. The PM was able to see his mother the last time, but sadly, Pele's mother may not get the chance to get a last glimpse of her son.