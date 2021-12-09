हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CDS Bipin Rawat

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat, other deceased in Delhi

General Bipin Rawat was killed in a chopper crash on Wednesday.

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat, other deceased in Delhi
(Source: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (December 9) met the family members of CDS General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel, who were killed in an IAF chopper crash the other day in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, reported ANI.

The mortal remains of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel were brought to New Delhi’s Palam airbase from Tamil Nadu this evening.

Both the leaders paid their respects to the mortal warriors.

The last rites of all the victims of the crash will be performed in New Delhi’s Cantt on Friday whereas civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat from 11 am to 12:30 pm at CDS Karaj marg residence on Friday.

India’s first Chief of Defence General Bipin Rawat, who has an illustrious career in defence, was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday on his way to Wellington. He was onboard a Mi series chopper.

The reason for the crash is yet unknown, however, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the parliament on the matter said that a probe will be conducted on the incident.

The minister said in a statement that the inquiry would be headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh and the lone survivor was on life support, in Wellington, about six kilometres from the crash site, bugles sounded the last post in honour of those who had been killed.

(With ANI inputs)

