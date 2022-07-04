New Delhi: Black balloons were released in the sky moments, on Monday (July 4) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper took off during his visit to Andhra Pradesh as per an ANI report. An unverified video of the same was also released on the news agency's Twitter handle.

#WATCH | A Congress worker released black balloons moments after PM Modi's chopper took off, during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.



(Source: unverified) pic.twitter.com/ZYRlAyUcZK — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

SP Siddharth Kaushal of Krishna district informed that 3 Congress protestors were taken into custody for releasing black balloons after PM Modi's chopper took off. The incident occurred around Gannavaram airport where a security cordon was also set up.

(This is a developing story)

Live TV