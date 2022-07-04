NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi security breach! Congress workers release balloons after PM's chopper takes off; in custody

PM Modi security scare: According to SP Siddharth Kaushal of Krishna district, three Congress workers were taken into custody for releasing black balloons after PM Modi's chopper took off.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

New Delhi: Black balloons were released in the sky moments, on Monday (July 4) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper took off during his visit to Andhra Pradesh as per an ANI report. An unverified video of the same was also released on the news agency's Twitter handle.

 

SP Siddharth Kaushal of Krishna district informed that 3 Congress protestors were taken into custody for releasing black balloons after PM Modi's chopper took off. The incident occurred around Gannavaram airport where a security cordon was also set up.

(This is a developing story)

PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiSecurity scareAndhra PradeshCongressCongress workerBJP

