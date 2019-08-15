PM Modi sets epic travel goals for Indians: 15 destinations by 2022

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra just gave some major travel goals for Indian nationals – visit 15 destinations by 2022.

Live TV

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on 73rd Indian Independence Day, the Prime Minister asked the upper-middle class to travel more often and visit alteast 15 tourist destinations across India by 2022. “India has so much to offer. I know people travel abroad for holidays. But can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom?" he said.

India has much to offer. I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2019

Today, I want to ask something from my fellow Indians from the Red Fort. Can we visit at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom: PM Shri @narendramodi #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/m1oCFLXl5l — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2019

Visiting places will boost tourism in these areas and automatically lead to better facilities, said the Prime Minister.

Niti Aayog CEO soon responded to PM Modi's statement. “Thanks PM @narendramodi for emphasising that every Indian must discover India by visiting 15 destinations. Here’s a glimpse of the unique beauty & charm of India captured in this fascinating “Incredible India” film. Do watch it on #Vimeo,” he tweeted.

Thanks PM @narendramodi for emphasising that every Indian must discover India by visiting 15 destinations. Here’s a glimpse of the unique beauty & charm of India captured in this fascinating “Incredible India” film. Do watch it on #Vimeo https://t.co/9ukFLAztCD — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) August 15, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also outlined the future path of his government for the next five years, stressing on population control, cutting down on plastic use, drinking water for all, creation of a Chief of Defence Staff post and thrust on infrastructure. Key points of PM Modi's speech from Red Fort